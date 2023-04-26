Dessert in 5 minutes: a recipe for a delicate ryazhenka soufflé

Ryazhenka is a traditional dairy product of Ukrainian cuisine. It is made from natural milk, which is first pasteurized to produce baked milk, which is then fermented with a special fermented milk starter. Ryazhenka is very tasty and healthy. The ryazhenka soufflé is suitable for both those with a sweet tooth and those on a diet. The dessert does not contain sugar and is made from simple ingredients.

Ingredients:

- 300 ml of ryazhenka (2.5% fat)

- 50 ml of water

- 1 tbsp of cocoa

- 10 g of gelatin

- sweetener to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Dissolve gelatin in warm water, stir until completely dissolved.

2. Mix the baked milk and cocoa, add the sweetener.

3. Add gelatin and beat with a blender or mixer.

4. Pour into bowls and refrigerate for 2 hours or freeze for half an hour.

5. Serve garnished with fruit.

