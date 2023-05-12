No-bake dessert: marshmallow cake recipe with fruit

This cake does not require baking, is very simple and quick to make, and leaves room for experimentation: you can choose any fruit and berries to make it.

Ingredients:

- marshmallows - 500 g;

- gelatin - 50 g

- sugar - 1 cup;

- fruit - 3 pieces

- vanilla sugar - 2 sachets;

- cottage cheese - 350 g

- sour cream - 300-350 g;

- coconut flakes.

Method of preparation:

Cut the marshmallows into action halves. Put them tightly in the mold. Cut the fruit and place it between the marshmallows. Dissolve gelatin in water and dissolve in a water bath.

Beat the cottage cheese, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla, then add the gelatin.

Pour this mixture over the marshmallows and refrigerate overnight. Sprinkle with coconut flakes before serving.

