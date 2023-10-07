Shkrab is an old Ukrainian dessert that is very easy to cook. You can make it every day - your kids will love it. The recipe was shared by Shuba.

Ingredients:

Chicken egg, large - 5 pcs.

Sugar - 3 tbsp

Flour - 100 g

Butter 82% - to taste

Breadcrumbs - to taste

Preparation steps:

1. Separate the whites from the yolks. Add sugar to the yolks and grind until whitening.

2. Add the flour and mix.

3. Whisk the whites until thick foamy is formed and mix with the yolks.

4. Grease a frying pan with butter, sprinkle with breadcrumbs and put the mixture in. Cook over medium heat under the cover until it turns a golden brown color.

