Paratroopers of the 77th Brigade near Bakhmut make a 'salute' with newly unloaded enemy ammunition (video)

The joint work of aerial reconnaissance men and artillerymen near Bakhmut resulted in the destruction of enemy ammunition that the enemy had just managed to unload.

This was reported by the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a video of the liquidation of the occupiers' stockpiles was shown.

Aerial reconnaissance noticed that the enemy was starting to load and unload their ammunition near Bakhmut. The coordinates were passed on to the artillery.

According to the command, artillerymen of the 77th separate airmobile brigade of the Air Assault Forces destroyed newly delivered and unloaded enemy ammunition.

"As a result of the coordinated work of artillery and paratroopers' reconnaissance, the enemy lost a large amount of ammunition," an officer of the reconnaissance and fire complex commented on the video.

Recently, Ukrainian servicemen have blown up the weapons of the Russian invaders in the Bakhmut sector. The Defence Forces struck at a field depot with ammunition.

