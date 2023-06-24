Zucchini pancakes: an easy and healthy dish in 15 minutes

Zucchini is low in calories and high in dietary fiber, which promotes healthy digestion and improves intestinal motility. They also contain important vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A, C, E, K, potassium, magnesium, and folic acid, which support the normal functioning of our body.

Zucchini also has antioxidant properties that help fight stress and inflammation in the body. They are also known for their beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system and for maintaining healthy blood pressure levels.

Zucchini can be cooked in a variety of ways: fried, boiled, baked, added to salads or soups. They go well with a variety of ingredients and spices.

We suggest you try making zucchini pancakes.

Ingredients:

2 medium zucchini

1 onion

2 eggs

100 grams of wheat flour

2 tablespoons of grated cheese (e.g. parmesan or cheddar)

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Dill and parsley: two sprigs each

Vegetable oil for frying

How to cook:

Wash the zucchini, cut off the ends and grate them on a coarse grater. Put the grated mass in a bowl. Cut the onion into small cubes and add to the grated zucchini.

Then add the eggs, flour, and grated cheese. Season with salt and pepper to your liking. Chop the parsley and dill. Mix all the ingredients until smooth.

Heat a frying pan over medium heat and add a little vegetable oil.

Spoon small portions of the dough onto the hot pan. Flatten them to form pancakes.

Fry the zucchini pancakes on both sides until golden brown (about 2-3 minutes on each side).

Put the finished pancakes on a plate covered with a paper towel to remove the remaining oil.

