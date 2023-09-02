Dermatologists name 5 myths about natural cosmetics

Natural cosmetics are becoming increasingly popular among women and men. But there are certain myths associated with this product that are not always true, Pixel inform reports.

One of these myths is that natural cosmetics are 100% natural. Even organic cosmetics contain about 5% of synthetic additives. Therefore, it is important to distinguish the concepts of "natural" and "organic" cosmetics.

Some other common myths about natural cosmetics:

It spoils quickly. The presence of synthetic additives allows products to be stored longer. It is very expensive. Manufacturers can optimise the technological process to reduce the cost of natural cosmetics. It is always hypoallergenic. Many natural ingredients can cause an allergic reaction. The green logo and the prefix "bio" do not always indicate the quality of the product. It can be a marketing ploy. You can make such cosmetics at home. It is important to be careful when using recipes from the Internet.

