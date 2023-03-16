Dermatologist names ingredients in hair dyes that spoil hair: you should avoid them

Many people dream of having thick and shiny hair, but genetic characteristics have their own limitations. Even with the right hair care products, hair can deteriorate, become sparse and brittle.

Israeli dermatologist Yoram Harth told Shefinds what ingredients in hair dyes spoil hair. According to him, such components should be avoided.

Ammonia is a common ingredient in dyes and is used to open the cuticle. It allows the dye to penetrate the hair shaft, but can cause damage, increase brittleness and thinning of the hair.

Hydrogen peroxide is used to lighten hair, but the component leads to brittleness and damage to the hair.

Parabens are a preservative found in many colouring products that can damage hair and scalp.

Sulphates are used to create lather. They can strip the hair and scalp of natural oils, causing damage and thinning.

PPD creates a long-lasting colour. It can also cause an allergic reaction and damage the scalp, leading to hair loss.

