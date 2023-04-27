Money, luck and love! May will bring great happiness to three zodiac signs

May 2023 will be a favorable period for three natives of the zodiac circle. Some can count on additional income, career growth, or an exciting trip, while others will find happiness in love.

According to astrologers, Aries, Sagittarius, and Libra are among the lucky ones. They shouldn't worry about anything: in the last month of spring, their luck will not leave them for a moment and all their endeavors will be successful.

Aries.

In May, natives of this zodiac sign will embark on a long journey, and this will be a chance to change their lives dramatically. Aries will meet interesting people, receive lucrative business offers, and may decide to change jobs and places of residence. They will have a very busy time, which will give them a chance to increase their income and realize a long-held dream.

Sagittarius.

In May, Sagittarius' career will start to gain momentum. They will successfully implement an important project that will be appreciated by their bosses. The natives of this sign will get the promotion they've been dreaming of and a salary increase. Moreover, new prospects will open up for Sagittarius - they may begin to teach others their business, and this will bring in additional income.

Libra

Libras will be actively engaged in self-development in May: they may go to advanced training courses or take up language learning. However, the main event of the month for single natives of this sign will be a romantic encounter. Libras will fall in love at first sight, and the feeling will be mutual. Great happiness awaits them.

