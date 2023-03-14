Spring Equinox Day 2023: signs and what not to do on the Solstice

The spring solstice is one of the most important astronomical phenomena that occurs at the beginning of spring. This year, the spring solstice falls on March 20. This is the day when the Sun crosses the celestial equator and the day becomes longer than the night. Thus, the spring solstice signals the arrival of spring and the beginning of the new year according to the ancient calendar.

Ukrainians, like other nations, associate the spring solstice with numerous signs. Usually, these signs are related to the weather and people's activities in the first days of spring. One such sign says that if it is clear on the day of the spring solstice, the summer will be hot and dry. Another sign says that if the first swallows appear on this day, then winter is really coming to an end and spring will come on time.

In addition, there is a sign that in the first days after the spring solstice, you should not throw away old things, because they may come in handy. It is also worth watching the plants closely: if they grow quickly and healthily, a good harvest can be expected for this year.

Ukrainians also have a tradition of celebrating the spring solstice with the Palm Sunday holiday. On this day, they decorate willow branches and make willow wreaths. This day symbolises the transition from winter to spring, the rebirth of nature and the beginning of a new life.

Among the signs associated with the spring solstice is the belief that on this day water becomes especially healing and that it is necessary to replenish water reserves for the next half of the year. It is also believed that on this day, you need to engage in development and self-improvement, start new businesses and not be afraid to take risks.

In addition, there are signs related to health and weather. For example, it is believed that the spring solstice can affect blood pressure, so people with high blood pressure should pay attention to this and monitor their condition.

This period is also usually marked by weather changes, temperature fluctuations and deteriorating weather conditions. It has long been believed that the spring solstice can cause strong winds and storms, so you should be especially careful and vigilant.

In many cultures, the spring solstice is of great importance and is celebrated as a holiday. For example, the ancient Celts called this day Ostara and considered it a symbol of the rebirth of nature and new life. In modern times, the spring solstice is a day when people come together to celebrate the beginning of spring and rejoice in the arrival of warmth and sunshine.

Thus, the spring solstice is a very important day in the calendar, celebrated by many nations around the world. It is not only a symbol of a new beginning and the rebirth of nature, but also a time for reflection and self-improvement.

What you should not do on this day:

Don't get angry and quarrel;

Do not leave dirt and mess in the house;

Do not save money for a rainy day;

Do not plant a willow, so as not to cause big troubles.

Also, on this day, it is not advised to go to bed too late, otherwise trouble will be unavoidable.

