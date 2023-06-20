Summer Solstice on June 21: signs and what not to do.

The summer solstice is an annual astronomical phenomenon that takes place during the summer season. It marks the moment when the Sun reaches its farthest point from the equator, resulting in its highest position in the sky. This event is one of the two solstices, the other being the winter solstice.

The primary cause of the summer solstice is the Earth's tilt and its deviation from the orbital plane. During the summer, the northern hemisphere of the Earth tilts towards the Sun, causing the Sun's rays to hit it at a more direct angle. Consequently, this leads to longer days and increased solar activity.

Typically, the summer solstice occurs on June 20, 21, or 22 in the northern hemisphere, and December 21, 22, or 23 in the southern hemisphere. During this time, the Sun reaches its highest position in the sky, resulting in the longest day of the year. Following the summer solstice, the days gradually become shorter as autumn approaches.

The summer solstice is a significant astronomical phenomenon that holds importance in calendar calculations, season determination, and climate influence. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in the cultural traditions and celebrations of numerous nations.

Signs of June 21

Our ancestors observed that if the weather is cloudy on this day, the same can be expected for the fall season.

If there is abundant morning dew, it signifies a bountiful year for fruits, vegetables, and crops.

A clear and starry night indicates a warm and rainy autumn, and a promising harvest of mushrooms.

If it rains on the summer solstice, it often suggests a rainy summer overall.

An increase in wind indicates unpredictable weather patterns.

Witnessing the dawn is believed to bring good health.

Placing a coin by the door before dawn is believed to bring financial prosperity throughout the year.

Traditions and prohibitions on the solstice:

On this day, various rituals were performed. These included drawing a circle on paper with a yellow pencil, symbolizing the Sun. Four church candles were then positioned in a square formation, with one placed to the north, south, east, and west, respectively, encircling the drawn circle. Next to the north candle, a sheet was placed containing a list of things one wished to let go of, while next to the south candle, another sheet held the desires to attract into one's life. Lastly, next to the east candle, a list was placed with aspirations for learning.

The candles were lit one by one, and the corresponding list was ignited from each candle while reciting the following words: "The power of the Sun, we are now one, illuminate everything that has to come and let go of everything that has to go."

It is prohibited on this day:

Spending time alone and grieving, remembering the dead and visiting the cemetery.

Swearing, insults, tears, idleness, drinking, mass celebrations, and excessive merriment are prohibited.

