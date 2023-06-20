Divers have discovered an ancient treasure, thousands of years old, in Israel, which includes 2000 unique artifacts

Near the port city of Caesarea in Israel, divers have discovered a unique treasure on the seabed consisting of approximately 2,000 items that are over 1,000 years old. The divers noticed a gleam from the seabed underwater and upon closer examination, they realized that these were genuine gold coins.

The treasure was handed over to scientists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). Initial analysis revealed that the coins are made of 95% metal and are coated with a layer of 24-carat gold. Additionally, both sides of the coins feature inscriptions in Arabic.

Probably, they fell into the water after a shipwreck of a treasury or merchant ship that was en route to Egypt. It is possible that these coins served as payment for the services of protecting Caesarea from enemies.

"The discovery of these coins has significantly altered our understanding of that period as we had no prior knowledge of the size or wealth of the community in Caesarea," summarized the Israeli scholars.

