Summer residents explained how to help green tomatoes ripen better

Tomatoes ripen best when the weather is warm. However, experienced summer residents have their own tips on how to speed up the ripening of green tomatoes.

If the fruits are still green, but have already reached the size corresponding to the variety, and the cut shows fully developed seeds, then such tomatoes can be sent for ripening. At the same time, it is better to leave small fruits on the plant, writes Ukr.Media.

Tomatoes are removed from the bush as they ripen, every 3-5 days. It is important to prevent the fruit from overripening, as they are poorly stored and can worsen the taste.

Tomatoes should be picked in dry weather. For tomatoes to ripen, they should be placed on shelves in a well-ventilated and sufficiently humid room with a temperature of 20-25°C. The fruits should be checked every few days and ripe ones should be picked.

You can also put the tomatoes in several layers in a container, shifting the layers with paper or dry sawdust. Harvested tomatoes are stored at a temperature of 12-15°C and a humidity of 80-85%.

