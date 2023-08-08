Summer residents named the easiest way to get rid of dandelions on the site

Dandelions can benefit garden soil. The root helps to bring nutrients to the surface of the soil. This increases the nitrogen level in the soil, which helps the grass to green up.

Despite the benefits, too many dandelions in the lawn will steal water and nutrients needed by other plants, according to Express.co.uk.

The easiest way to get rid of dandelions without chemicals is to pull them out by hand. Take a small garden tool and make sure you remove the entire dandelion, including its long taproot. The goal is to pull everything out so that it cannot grow back.

Be careful to remove the entire taproot and re-dig if new shoots appear nearby, which may be offshoots of the original plants. Before gardeners start pulling the weed, water the lawn well to moisten the soil.

This is important because it helps loosen the dandelion roots, making them easier to remove. It is best to tackle dandelions when they are young and have not taken deep roots.

It is important to maintain a healthy, dense lawn to prevent dandelions from growing again in increased numbers.

Regular mowing, watering, and fertilizing of the grass promotes its dense growth, which makes it harder for dandelion seeds to germinate.

