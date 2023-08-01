Tomatoes are one of the most popular crops to grow. To increase yields, gardeners should try planting plants in favorable conditions.

It is believed that some plants mislead potential pests or act as a bait for them. When planting tomatoes, using other plants nearby can help to produce a healthier plant with better yields, according to Express.co.uk.

Tomatoes are best grown with plants such as basil, nasturtium, or marigolds. They will also make tomatoes taste better. Nasturtium can help repel whiteflies as well as aphids.

Pepper will also make a great companion, as will spinach, lettuce, and carrots, which will help tomatoes thrive. Parsley and mint are other herbs that are good companions for tomatoes.

Planting fennel next to tomatoes can lead to inhibited growth of tomatoes as well as many other plants.

