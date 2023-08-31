Summer house residents named five vegetables that can be planted now and harvested before frost

The approach of autumn does not mean that summer house residents can stop planting. Several vegetables can be grown in September and harvested before frost.

Autumn's cooler air temperatures mean that plants can grow more vigorously with less heat stress. In addition, there is a greater chance of rain, meaning plant roots will absorb more nutrients and gardeners will have to water the plants less, according to Express.co.uk.

Green salad

Salad greens are extremely easy to grow right now because they can be harvested at any time of the year. You can pick a leaf and a new one will grow from it.

Greens such as lettuce, spinach and kale can be grown from August to November. They develop better at lower temperatures because they are quite hardy plants.

Radish

Radishes are also ideal for growing at this time of year because they are fast-growing and can also be stored in the refrigerator for months after they are fully ripe. Since radishes can be harvested after about a month, you can plant many radishes in a row.

Peas

Peas can be sown between September and early November if they feel fine before the coldest weather conditions. However, gardeners are advised to plant them as soon as possible as they are unlikely to survive the winter if they are too young.

Carrots

Carrots can grow from early spring to late autumn. For most varieties, the best time to plant is late August or early September.

Bush beans

Bush beans are ideal for growing in autumn because they produce larger yields before the first deadly frost and are likely to ripen earlier than other varieties.

