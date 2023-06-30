July is coming soon, which means gardeners will be able to plant many new crops and flowers in their gardens. July is also the last month when gardeners can plant carrots and beets.

For those who are passionate about vegetables, or hobbyists who want to try growing crops, there are many that can still be planted in July. Sean Leyd, gardening expert and director of Easy Garden Irrigation, shared what vegetables you can plant this month.

Radish

Radishes need to be sown every two weeks so that gardeners can harvest them during the summer months. Those who want a later harvest can plant winter or oriental varieties from June every two weeks for about two months.

Sean also shared a tip for planting radishes. He advises keeping the soil in good and moist condition to have enriched root crops.

Pak choi

Sunshine and fertile soil should mean that gardeners will have a "rich harvest." Sean advises thinning the seeds to keep the crop thriving.

Carrots

July is the last chance for gardeners to plant carrots. It can stay in its original place from the moment of planting until harvest. Carrots are "fairly resilient" when it comes to water shortages, but they need a lot of attention and can be prone to carrot fly.

Beets

July is also the last chance for gardeners to plant beets. Beets belong in the sun. The more sunlight, the better the harvest. Water them and don't let them dry out. A good soak every 10-14 days should be enough to get a rich harvest.

