To make your appliances last longer: how much detergent to put in the washing machine

If you're interested not only in the quality of your washing but also in the longevity of your washing machine, the correct amount of detergent is essential. It turns out that even the wrong amount of detergent can lead to appliance failure.

Experts have explained how much detergent should be used during washing to keep your washing machine in good working order. The basic principle is to follow the manufacturer's recommendations.

How much detergent should be used in a washing machine of different weights:

3 kg machines - 75 grams of powder. 4 kg machines - 100 grams of powder. 5 kg machines - 120 g of powder. 6 kg machines - 150 grams of powder. 7 kg machines - 180 grams of powder. 8 kg machines - 200 grams of powder.

Please note that exceeding these limits can result in excessive foam, stains on clothing and even damage to the powder compartment or drain filter.

It is also important to distribute the powder in the washing machine properly. It is usually divided into three parts: one for the softener and two for the detergent. Which part you put the detergent in depends on the programme you are using. You can put the detergent in the water dispenser (main detergent compartment). This is especially important if you are using an unmarked washing machine.

Let the correct dosage and distribution of the powder in the compartment help your washing machine last longer and wash better.

