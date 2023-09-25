So that your conscience doesn't hurt: Is it possible to take slippers and hygiene products from hotels

Kashli Kucheran is a true traveler who travels unlimitedly around the world and takes more than 100 flights a year. As a travel expert, she shares some useful tips that perhaps not all travelers know.

In her video, Kashli reveals one of the most common secrets when leaving the hotel and heading to the airport - taking slippers out of the hotel room, mixnews.lv writes. She explains that hotel employees no longer reuse slippers after wearing them, so they specifically leave slippers, as well as small bottles of shampoo, conditioner, cream, and tea or coffee bags for guests.

Expert Kashli Kucheran notes that hotel slippers can be a useful attribute for passengers during airplane flights. They will be especially useful if you are traveling for a long flight, as your feet can swell due to changes in cabin pressure. Hotel slippers can provide you with comfort and convenience during the flight.

Another valuable item you can take from your hotel is a shower cap, which is designed to protect your hair while washing. This small bag or cloth hood not only protects the hair from moisture, but can also be used by passengers in transit between flights to store dirty shoes or to protect clothes in the suitcase from shoes.

So, by taking these things out of the hotel, you will not only save money on purchasing similar items, but also make your travels more comfortable and convenient.

