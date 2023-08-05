Cleaning and wiping your smartphone is as important as brushing your teeth. You shouldn't forget about it, as up to 17 thousand different types of bacteria can be found on the surface of device screens. This confirms the importance of regular and effective cleaning.

However, not all cleaning methods are safe for your smartphone. UAportal will tell you how to wipe your phones so as not to damage them.

In particular, such products include vinegar (can destroy the fragile coating), alcohol and hydrogen peroxide (erase the anti-fat film, which makes the phone more sensitive to scratches and dirt), paper napkins (clog holes with fiber particles), towels, jeans (leave subtle chips). All of these products can be harmful to a sensitive display and contribute to the accumulation of dirt and smudges on the screen.

Therefore, you should use safe cleaning methods. You can use distilled water, microfiber cloths, wet wipes and special sprays for electronics. Cotton swabs can also be useful for cleaning the edges of the screen and crevice from dirt.

Applying the right cleaning methods will help you keep your device screens in pristine condition, reduce bacteria and ensure optimal user experience.

