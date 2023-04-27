To get rid of pests: which plants can be watered with milk fertilizer and which cannot

As the gardening season is approaching, it's time to learn about new life hacks that will help preserve your plants and increase your harvest. Unusually, milk is one of the ways to achieve these goals.

Experienced gardeners know that the main advantage of milk irrigation is pest control. Milk can be effective whether it is fresh milk from the market or pasteurized milk from the supermarket.

Milk fertilizer works due to its high lactose content, which has a bad effect on pests, killing them and scaring them away from plants.

To prepare a milk fertilizer, plants need to be watered with a concentrated solution of water and milk. Undiluted milk can destroy your crops instead of preserving them. To prepare a milk fertilizer, you only need water and milk. It is recommended to dilute 250 ml of milk in a bucket of clean water.

There is a group of plants for which milk fertilization is ideal. The ones that like milk the most are:

onions

cucumbers

tomatoes

beets

carrots.

With proper watering with milk, the risk of damage to the stem, fruit, and leaves of the plant is significantly reduced.

There are also crops that do not like milk. Milk fertilization may be ineffective for eggplants and all types of peppers. Milk can cause fruit growth to stop and reduce yields. Therefore, gardeners recommend choosing other fertilizer options for peppers and eggplants.

