What is the white substance that comes out when you fry salmon and is it safe to eat

You don't need to worry if you notice white matter coming out while cooking salmon. This phenomenon may seem strange on the outside, but in fact, it is a common thing that should not cause panic.

Cooking salmon properly can be a real challenge whether you grill, roast or bake it, Yahoo writes. If the salmon is left on the fire for too long, the result can be dry and overcooked fish. But how do you know that salmon is cooked perfectly? A thermometer can come in handy here (the US Department of Agriculture recommends bringing the temperature of the inner layer of salmon to 62°C).

But the release of the white substance from the salmon can be quite disturbing. We will tell you what it is, whether it's safe to consume and tips on how to avoid it.

What is it?

This white substance that appears on the surface of salmon is called albumin. This is a type of protein found in fish (as well as eggs, beef and milk). When the salmon is raw, albumin is invisible. It occurs only during heat treatment. When salmon is cooked, the albumin changes from a liquid state to a semi-solid state. Its release is associated with the contraction of fish muscle fibers. The higher the cooking temperature, the more albumin comes to the surface.

Is albumin safe to eat?

Yes, albumin is safe for consumption. Even if it can spoil the appearance of the dish, albumin does not affect the taste and does not have an unpleasant smell. If you want, it is easy to remove the albumin and wipe the processed fish with a paper towel or a scraper.

How to avoid it

Although it is impossible to completely avoid albumin on salmon, here are some tips to reduce its appearance:

Do not overcook the salmon. This may seem obvious, but prolonged heating of fish should be avoided as it may increase albumin release. Cook the salmon to the right temperature. Cook the salmon at a lower temperature. Higher temperatures lead to a greater release of albumin to the surface. Choose a lower cooking temperature, but remember that it will take longer. Cook salmon skin side down. Cooking salmon with the skin on will help reduce the meat's contact with open flames, which can limit the release of albumin.

