What dogs do at home when their owners are at work

Dogs are very sociable animals that love to spend time with people. But when the owner goes to work, dogs can feel lonely and bored.

However, dogs are quite self-sufficient and can find something to do when they are alone. For example, many dogs like to sleep for long periods of time, while others may play with their toys. Some dogs may just look out the window and observe the world around them.

Especially for those who live in a private home with a yard, dogs can spend time playing and running around outdoors.

So if you're working late, you don't have to worry about your dog getting bored. He will definitely find something to do that will make him happy.

