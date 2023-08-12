What to do with milk so that it can be stored for up to a week even without a refrigerator

Milk is an important component of the basic food basket due to its usefulness and nutrition. However, one of the main difficulties is the limited shelf life of milk, especially when there is no refrigerator for storage. However, there are effective ways to keep milk fresh even without a cool environment.

Read also: Why you can't freeze milk and how to store it properly: important tips

The experts at Meta offer some tips to help keep milk in good condition even if you don't have access to a refrigerator.

Boiling milk: To extend the shelf life of milk, it can be boiled. Thus, milk can keep its freshness for up to a week. To do this, add a small amount of sugar before boiling and a pinch of salt during boiling to prevent the product from spoiling quickly. Choosing the right vessel: It is best to use a glass container or a porcelain vessel to store milk. This will help keep the milk in excellent condition, preventing interaction with negative factors. Use of baking soda: Adding a little baking soda to milk can also increase its shelf life. This method helps to maintain the optimal level of acidity, which is important in preserving the freshness of the product. Adding natural ingredients: Some herbal ingredients can also help preserve milk. For example, horseradish or mint leaves have antiseptic properties that can help keep milk fresh. Adding a few leaves of these plants to milk can have a positive effect on the duration of its storage.

We already wrote how to dilute dry milk.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and the future in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!