What to cook with eggs left over after Easter: three best salad recipes

If after celebrating Easter you have not used all the eggs and you are tired of eating eggs, you can use them to prepare delicious salads. And the products will not spoil, and there will be something to feed relatives and friends.

We offer you the best salad recipes that include boiled eggs. You can mix the ingredients and choose what to add to salads and what not.

A budget version of the salad with eggs

How the products are included:

Boiled eggs - 4 pcs.

Hard cheese - 100 g

Canned peas - 200 g

Mayonnaise or unsweetened yogurt - 3 tbsp. l.

Green onions - 2-3 pieces.

How to cook:

Peel the egg yolks and grate them on a coarse grater, and rub hard cheese over them. Open the peas, drain, and add to the eggs and cheese. Dress the salad with mayonnaise or yogurt and add chopped green onion feathers on top.

Salad "Three ingredients"

You need 4-5 eggs, radishes - up to 10 pieces, and greens (green onions, dill, parsley, or spinach). You can dress the salad with oil, mayonnaise, or teriyaki sauce.

How to cook:

Wash, dry, and chop any greens, and pour into a deep bowl. Add the radish cut into circles to the greens. Cut the boiled eggs into cubes or grate them on a coarse grater. Combine all the ingredients, and season the salad to your taste and taste.

Salad on croutons

What you need to prepare:

Pieces of bread (preferably dark, with pieces of vegetables or seeds) - 6-8 pieces.

Boiled eggs - 3-4 pcs.

Avocado - 1 pc.

Fresh cucumbers - 1 pc.

Soft cheese (feta or cheese) - 2 tbsp. l.

Lettuce leaves - 6 or 8 pcs.

If desired, you can add microgreens and chia or pumpkin seeds. If there are pine nuts - even better.

How to cook:

Dry the pieces of bread in the oven, toaster, or on the grill. When they cool, spread them with cheese, and put washed and dried lettuce leaves on top.

Wash and peel the avocado, cut it into slices, and place the pieces on top of the lettuce. Do the same with the cucumber.

Place pieces of boiled eggs on top of the cucumbers and sprinkle them with seeds, micro greens, or pine nuts.

We also offer a recipe for a light soup that should be cooked to relieve the body after the holidays.

