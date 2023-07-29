The end of the summer season is approaching, and growing vegetables in the beds can be extended by using the remaining time efficiently.

After harvesting garlic and onions in July-August, the garden bed can be successfully used to grow other crops, taking into account the climatic characteristics of the region. This is written by the Telegraph.

Cucumbers: The best option after garlic would be early-ripening varieties of cucumbers. If your region is already experiencing cold weather, you should use protective measures such as arcs, agrofiber or film to maintain the required temperature;

It is worth sowing these vegetables at the end of July or in August, when daylight hours are getting shorter, to avoid the plants shooting; Herbs: After garlic and onions, you can sow spicy herbs such as parsley, dill, spinach, lettuce, cilantro and arugula.

If necessary, white mustard, vetch or phacelia can be used to improve soil fertility.

The following season, keeping in mind the rules of crop rotation, you can plant vegetables and berries such as potatoes, cabbage, zucchini, pumpkin, strawberries (you can plant them in the fall after white mustard), physalis, bell peppers and tomatoes in place of the former garlic and onion beds.

However, it is not recommended to re-plant onions or garlic in the same beds, as well as beets and carrots, following the rules of crop rotation.

