The editors of Livingetc, a magazine about home interiors, design, and gadgets, have collected a selection of tips on how to prolong the life of cut flowers in a vase with water. The life hack can be used for all cut flowers, including roses, tulips, and other plants.

One of the proven methods is the use of copper coins. The copper found in old coins is a natural fungicide that helps fight bacteria in the vase and prevents flowers from dying prematurely.

However, due to the scarcity of copper coins, florists and designers have come up with several alternative ways to use copper to prolong the freshness of flowers. One of them is the use of modern vases with a copper rod. These vases have self-cleaning properties and contain a rod made of 95% pure copper, which ensures the effectiveness of the antimicrobial process.

To use this method, it is enough to place cut flowers in a vase of water, placing them around a copper rod, thereby using the fungicidal properties of copper to extend the shelf life of the bouquet.

Another affordable alternative to copper coins is copper pendants, which can be purchased online. They are made of 100% copper and come in different shapes such as hearts or stars. The way to use them is the same as in the case of coins. Copper pendants also have an unlimited shelf life.

