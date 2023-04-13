What to give your relatives for Easter: the five best gifts

Soon, an important holiday will come not only for believers. On Easter, people gather in a circle of relatives and friends and spend time together.

This is a great time to surprise your loved ones with nice gifts. Therefore, we offer five universal ideas.

Read also: Six traditional dishes for Easter, which must be on the festive table

The best gifts for Easter

1. A basket with delicious food. A basket with delicious food will be a great gift for Easter. There should not necessarily be sweets, but also sausages, cheese, paska, scrambled eggs, etc. Such delicacies will definitely be to the liking of those to whom you will give them.

Video of the day

2. Flowers. Spring is a time of beauty and goodness, when everything blossoms and comes to life. Therefore, you can surprise your loved ones with beautiful flowers that will decorate your home for the holiday.

Read also: Holy week - how to pray correctly for the forgiveness of sins

3. Decorations. Such a gift will definitely remind you of yourself for a long time. After all, when a person wears earrings, bracelets or pendants, he will remember who this beauty is from. If you want to add authenticity, choose decorations in the style of Easter and with elements of the holiday in the decor (pendant with a rabbit, flower bracelet). Beaded products in Ukrainian traditions will be especially relevant.

4. Scented candles. Find a cute candle with Easter motifs that will make a great addition to the holiday. An aromatic candle will remind you of yourself and create a cozy atmosphere in your home.

5. Towels, tablecloths, and pillowcases. Good home textiles will never be superfluous and will remain with your relatives for a long time.

Read also: Holy Week 2023 - what is allowed to eat on days

We will remind you that Easter is celebrated in many countries of the world, but each has its own traditions for celebrating this holiday. UaPortal has collected information about Easter customs of different countries.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!