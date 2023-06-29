Phones have become an integral part of our daily lives, but not everyone knows some useful tips for their operation, even after prolonged use.

According to experts, to extend the life of your phone, it is recommended to perform one simple action at least once a week - rebooting the device.

This is especially true for those gadgets that slow down and have problems with applications.

"Once a week, turn off your phone, let it rest for at least one minute, and then you can turn it back on," experts say.

Experts assure that such a simple action will help free up the device's memory, reduce the likelihood of crashes, improve the speed of the phone and extend its battery life.

It's worth remembering that even when the screen is off, your gadget is still functioning. Therefore, it is recommended to let it rest at least once a week. Under ideal conditions, experts advise doing it more often.

