What you shouldn't put on your phone's screen saver to avoid attracting poverty

Esotericists have explained how the screensaver on a phone can affect the owner's life. After all, some seemingly innocent and ordinary pictures can attract misfortune and grief.

Not every smartphone owner thinks about the harmfulness of some images. Nevertheless, experts explained what is allowed to be put on the screen saver and what to refuse.

Read also: Five habits that attract poverty and misery

According to esotericists, you shouldn't use your photo as a wallpaper or the main screen saver, as it is the easiest way to bring evil eye and bad luck. The worst case scenario is if the owner's gaze is directed directly at the smartphone camera.

Video of the day

It's also not recommended to use a photo with your lover, as evil people can envy your happiness and jinx your relationship. So keep your happiness away from prying eyes.

In addition, do not set photos of your children as your phone's screensaver. Because their light and weak energy will not be able to withstand ill-wishers with evil eyes.

Read also: No happiness and death: who should not be given cups

It may surprise you, but images of thunderstorms or lightning attract negative energy. The situation is the same with storms, volcanic eruptions, and similar disasters. They can bring destructive problems into your life.

Destroyed or damaged buildings, fortresses, and cemeteries are strictly prohibited. You should not choose photos of sharp objects, evil spirits, evil spirits and symbols whose meaning you do not know. Monsters and monsters will be a bad option.

We would like to remind you that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!