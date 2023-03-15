What not to do on your birthday: what superstitions are associated with birthdays

A name day is a day when people celebrate their name given at birth. In different countries, celebrating a name day can have its own traditions and superstitions.

This day is an important part of our life. It carries a certain symbolism. It is known that the people have various superstitions associated with name days that can affect a person's fate and health.

You cannot congratulate a person on its birthday before its birthday. It is believed that this can bring bad luck and pollute spiritual reality. If it rains on a person's birthday, it means that the year will be successful and sufficient. But if it doesn't rain all day, it can be a sign of bad luck. It is important that the people who congratulate you on your birthday are emotionally close to the birthday person. It is believed that if the greeting goes wrong, it can affect the person's health and fate. There is a superstition that one should never congratulate a person on his or her name day through a window, as this can bring down the luck. It is forbidden to give a guest a knife on a name day, even they asked for it. This is due to the fact that superstitious beliefs associate knives with conflicts and divorces. If you give a bouquet of flowers for a birthday, it is important that the number of flowers is odd. It is believed that an even number of flowers can bring bad luck and pollute a person's soul.

It is also believed that name days should be celebrated on the day when the saint was declared. For example, if the feast of Mary is announced on August 15, then Mary's name day should be celebrated on that day, and not, for example, on the name day of Mary Magdalene, which is celebrated on July 22.

In addition, there are superstitions related to the day of the week on which the name day falls. For example, it is said that birthdays falling on a Monday can be unlucky, as Monday is considered an unlucky day of the week. It is also believed that birthdays falling on a weekend are more fortunate, as people will have more time to celebrate.

There are also superstitions associated with birthday gifts. For example, it is said that you should not give a watch because it symbolizes the end of something. It is also better to avoid gifts associated with separation, for example, yellow flowers.

There are many superstitions associated with name days, but it is worth remembering that they have no scientific basis and should not affect our lives. Celebrate your name day as you like and let it be associated with pleasant memories and impressions.

