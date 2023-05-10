What not to do in a car to avoid getting into an accident: signs and superstitions

They say that if you wash your car in the morning, you can expect rain in the evening, and vice versa - if you wash your car in the evening, you can expect it at night or in the morning. This is one of the most common signs that connects car cleanliness with weather conditions. However, there are many such beliefs. Let's take a look at some of them.

For example, it is said that if you throw garbage out the window, you will have to deal with trouble for a year. This sign indicates the need to be responsible for the environment and the negative consequences that can arise from unwanted behavior.

It is also said that you should not kick the wheels, as this can cause an accident. Washing the car in the yard is not recommended, as there is a risk of car theft. Counting money in the car is also not worth it, as this can lead to its loss.

Passing a car from the front is considered impolite and wrong in terms of traffic rules. Whistling in the car is not recommended, as it can lead to losses, including financial ones. Do not eat seeds in the car, as this can cause an accident. You should refrain from talking about selling the car, as it may start to break down.

It is not recommended to guess the exact time of arrival on the road, as the road can always prepare unexpected surprises. If the birds have "spotted" the car, expect money. To avoid having to change a tire while traveling, do not touch the spare tire. Buying a car from a wealthy owner can help bring money and success to business.

