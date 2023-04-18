Leading Sunday in 2020 falls on April 26 - the first Sunday after Easter. On Leading Sunday, people remember the souls of those who died on the first Sunday after Easter. And the second week after Easter is called memorial week.

The burial places of human bodies in many cultures are considered mystical and energetically powerful. This is due to the fact that the earth, which receives the body of the deceased, "remembers" everything that happens to it. Therefore, it is important to follow certain rules of behavior at the cemetery so as not to offend the deceased.

When visiting the cemetery, there is a sign that you cannot come to the cemetery in the dark - after sunset. It is believed that day is the time of the living and night is the time of the dead, and visiting a cemetery at dusk can disturb the dead or even anger them.

It is also not recommended to visit the cemetery on major church holidays, it is better to choose less frequented dates. In the church calendar, such days are called Father's Saturdays, and folk beliefs set aside a special holiday for trips to the graves - Radonitsa or Radonitsy week.

There is also a belief that one cannot visit graves in winter, and if this has already happened, then one must cover the path that was left and circle the cemetery three times. Otherwise, you can "bring" the soul of the deceased home with you.

At the cemetery, you can bring various gifts to the deceased, such as candies, cookies, tobacco, or alcohol (if the deceased drank or smoked during his life). Some parts of the brought dishes should be eaten next to the monument, and the rest should be left on the grave.

Cemetery traditions in different countries can be interesting and unusual. One of these beliefs is related to the things that are left on the grave. According to this belief, all things lying on the grave belong to the deceased, so they should not be taken with them. If you accidentally lose something on the grave, do not pick it up - it can have negative consequences. However, in some cases, if you let go of a valuable item, it can be taken away, considering it as "ransom" - for example, a few coins placed on a grave.

In addition, there are indications in folk omens that one should not worry too much and be upset at the cemetery. According to belief, the deceased may feel sad for their relatives and want to take them to themselves to protect them from fate. Therefore, it is also not recommended to arrange feasts and fun in the cemetery, because it is believed that the envy of the dead can lead to troubles in the lives of the living.

Taking pictures in the cemetery also has its own beliefs. Some people may take photos at graves to capture a memorable moment of meeting with relatives or to take a photo of a memorial monument. However, this habit is best avoided. It is believed that taking pictures of living people in a cemetery can bring negative consequences, such as illness or even death.

