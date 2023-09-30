Potatoes are one of our favorite vegetables, and it's worth knowing how to store them properly. To do this, you should know a few life hacks.

Choosing a potato variety:

First, it is important to consider the variety of potatoes. Early varieties that ripen in early summer cannot be stored as long as later varieties. It is recommended to consume early potatoes until November, as they will start to deteriorate quickly after that.

Sorting before storage:

Secondly, before you start storing potatoes, it is important to carefully sort them out. Remove potatoes with damage, wormholes and bruises. This will help to avoid the further spread of rot and other problems during storage.

Separate storage:

Third, never store potatoes together with other vegetables. Potatoes should be kept separate from other foods. If you have the option, it is best to store them in a cellar or on suspended shelves where there is adequate ventilation and humidity.

Inspection:

Remember to check your potatoes during the winter from time to time. Throw away any spoiled potatoes to avoid them affecting other vegetables.

