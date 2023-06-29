What not to do when removing makeup: 10 most popular mistakes

Your skin needs regular and proper care. Especially in summer, when it is exposed to the sun. Daily care includes cleansing, moisturizing, scrubbing, and many more steps, including proper makeup removal. If you thought that the makeup removal stage was not very important, it is not. After all, it determines how healthy and free of imperfections your skin will be.

What not to do when removing makeup

Use eye makeup remover on the face

Eye makeup remover is designed to dissolve the most stubborn mascara, so it is more concentrated than a regular makeup remover. Therefore, do not apply it to the entire face.

Do not rinse off the makeup remover

After cleansing your face of makeup, wash your face well to rinse off any residue.

Use makeup remover wipes frequently

These products tighten the skin and can cause allergies. Therefore, use them only when there is no alternative.

Video of the day

Read also: Makeup artists named the main makeup mistakes that age women

Pulling and rubbing the skin

Even though long-lasting makeup is very difficult to remove, you shouldn't rub and stretch your skin too much. Be especially careful with your eyes, as they have very delicate and thin skin.

Use products that are not suitable for your skin type.

Do not use products that are intended for dry skin if you have oily skin. In this case, it will be overloaded with the product, which will cause imperfections.

As a reminder, we've already written about the main anti-trends in makeup in 2023.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!