What should not be done in the garden in autumn: you can cause harm

Before the end of the season, many summer residents want to do as much work as possible on their plot. But some farmers can cause damage to the soil and plants.

Let's consider what is better not to do at the summer cottage in autumn.

Reckless purchases. It is important to purchase only high-quality material for planting, taking into account the climatic conditions of the region. For example, plants intended for southern regions may not take root in the middle lane. Do not cover the plants too early. This can lead to crop diseases and insufficient preparation for frost due to increased temperature. Refrain from using herbicides. Remember that some drugs are not effective in the cold period of the year. Do not change the soil in the greenhouse unnecessarily. It is better to simply clean the area from plant residues and treat it with 5% copper sulfate. Do not leave the beds uncovered. It is recommended to sow siderates to maintain soil fertility.

