What to plant in the garden after harvesting potatoes to help the soil recover

Soon, Ukrainian gardeners will start harvesting potatoes, but now it's time to think about how to restore soil properties after harvesting root crops.

One option is to plant green manure in place of the potato patch after harvesting. For example, peas, lentils and beans are ideal crops for sowing in August-September.

These legumes enrich the soil, making it nutritious, breathable and rich in nitrogen.

Mustard, phacelia and rape also have a good effect on the soil. However, it is not recommended to plant rape in highly moist areas, as it does not grow well in such conditions.

Leaving the plants in the garden until spring will help prevent deep freezing of the soil and protect it from erosion.

Planting green manure after harvesting potatoes is an effective way to restore nutrients to the soil and maintain its quality characteristics.

