If you are planning to renovate your house or apartment soon, or you just want to update your home and add interesting details, you don't have to spend a lot of money on new things. Great items can be found in second-hand stores or flea markets.

In a second-hand store, the price is fixed and does not depend on the seller, while a flea market has its own unspoken rules. Here are some tips to help you make a bargain:

Look at the goods calmly, as if you are not at all interested and you just came in for fun.

If you change your mind about buying it, don't come back, otherwise you risk hearing a much higher price. When you decide to buy something, take it right away.

Pay attention to how the product is arranged, what it stands or lies on, and whether there is any sorting principle. If the seller presents his goods diligently and takes care of their condition, it shows his interest and the quality of goods, not an attempt to sell garbage.

Bargain, but in moderation. If you see a good cabinet without fittings, feel free to offer your price.

Here are some recommendations for certain categories of goods:

Tableware and vases:

Interesting dishes and vases can be found in both second-hand stores and flea markets. Typical items such as fish-shaped glasses, crystal vases and salad bowls, as well as Czech glass are often found there. Even among these things, you can find interesting ones. And if you're careful, you can find exclusive items.

Furniture.

At flea markets, you can find antique furniture and Soviet sets that can be given a second life by repainting and restoring them.

Home decor

Give your interior a twist by placing, for example, a spinning wheel, forged objects, glass figurines and more.

Lamps

At a flea market, you can come across vintage lamps, such as chandeliers and table lamps, which will give the interior a special flavor.

