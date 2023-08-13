What is strictly forbidden to do with bread in order not to bring trouble: signs

Bread is known as the most important foodstuff, and it is associated with various signs and beliefs. According to folk beliefs, certain actions with bread can lead to failures and troubles in life.

What not to do:

Throwing away bread: The belief that throwing away bread is a sign of disrespect for the person who helped create the product is deeply rooted in the culture. It was believed that such ingratitude could bring about poverty and bad luck. To avoid this, the bread could be used to feed birds or crushed into crackers. Pricking bread on a fork: according to signs, this action can lead to unfavorable consequences, especially for unmarried women. It was believed that a girl who pricked a piece of bread on a fork risked not finding personal happiness. Cutting bread in your hands: Cutting bread in your hands can not only lead to injuries, but also, according to beliefs, can lead to financial difficulties. To avoid bad luck, it is advised to cut bread on a board.

These beliefs reflect ancient ideas about the importance of bread in life and emphasize the importance of treating it with care. Although modern science does not confirm the link between these actions and misfortune, they remain a part of cultural heritage and remind us that every product has its own value and history.

