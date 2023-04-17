That you absolutely cannot vacuum while cleaning the apartment

A vacuum cleaner is an indispensable assistant when cleaning the house, but not everyone knows that some contamination can seriously damage its operation.

Here is a list of things that are not recommended to be collected with a pilot.

Liquids, sticky objects, wet food. Using a scoop to collect liquids can be dangerous because this device uses electricity. It is better to use a rag or paper towel to collect liquids. It is also worth avoiding the use of a squeegee to suck wet food from animals;

A large amount of hair. Hair can wind up on the pilot's shaft and interfere with its operation. It can also block the dust filter and reduce suction power. A small amount of hair can be collected with a comb, but it is better to use a broom for this purpose;

Construction dust and flour. Fine dust, such as construction dust or flour, can quickly clog the vacuum cleaner's filters and reduce its effectiveness during the next cleaning;

