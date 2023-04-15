What absolutely cannot be done in the cemetery, so as not to cause trouble

Cemeteries are mystical and energetic places. Here it is important to observe certain rituals and behave accordingly.

In particular, you can't come to the cemetery after sunset and don't go on major church holidays. What you absolutely cannot do at the cemetery, read in the UAportal material.

Read also: Why you should not step over a lying person - omens and superstitions

What Orthodox believers are strictly forbidden to do at the cemetery

1. You cannot come to the cemetery after the sun has set. Because the day is the time of the living and night is the time of the dead. Therefore, visiting the cemetery at dinner or at night can disturb the peace of the deceased or even make him angry.

Video of the day

2. You cannot visit cemeteries on major church holidays, because there are special days for this.

3. It is impossible to raise things from the grave. The people believe that all the things lying on the grave belong to the deceased. It is also forbidden to take with you a thing that fell in the cemetery. If you drop something, don't pick it up.

4. Pregnant women cannot visit the cemetery. There is a belief that a foreign soul can settle in a child or the dead will take a born child to themselves.

Read also: What do dreams in a monster haunts mean?

5. You can't be too happy or sad at the cemetery. People say that one should not worry too much and be upset because the deceased person will feel very sorry and will try to save their loved one from trouble by taking him to himself.

6. You cannot go to the grave of the deceased on the day of his birth and on the day of the angel.

7. You can not count money in the cemetery, because you can bring financial problems and poverty yourself.

Read also: Invite poverty and grief into your home - which things absolutely cannot be thrown away

We will remind you that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine played a significant role in the formation of the cultural identity of the country. Therefore, UAportal talks about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!