What to eat for dinner to lose weight: useful tips from nutritionists

Healthy eating experts have told us what foods to eat for dinner to lose weight. They advise to focus on a balanced diet, avoiding overeating and fasting, which can deplete the body.

It is better to choose light meals at dinner to avoid overloading the digestive system. Nutritionists recommend paying attention to fiber and proteins that are easily absorbed by the body. For example, seafood, especially grilled, is a great option.

Additionally, you should eat baked or fresh vegetables, you can try a stew of vegetables and chicken, or a small amount of cottage cheese with fruit. Scrambled eggs can also be a good option for dinner.

To speed up the process of losing weight, you should limit your carbohydrate intake in the evening and avoid salty, fatty, and heavy foods. It's best to eat dinner three or four hours before bedtime to give your body time to digest food before resting.

