What to eat to stay young: doctors' advice

Some foods can help stop aging and keep you younger and longer. Thanks to useful trace elements and vitamins, they will have a positive impact on human health.

The hospitals explained in a blog on the Doc.ua website which foods they are talking about. So, take care of your lifestyle and eat quality food.

1. Whole grain cereals, bread, and legumes contain potassium, vegetable protein, and magnesium. They are responsible for stimulating collagen production, which keeps the epidermis supple and younger for longer. B vitamins also promote hair growth.

In addition, whole grain bread contains plant fiber, a biosorbent. Thanks to such products, toxins and toxins are removed from the body. The digestive system will be in better condition and metabolism will improve.

2. Berries, fruits, and dried fruits. Collagen formation is influenced by fruit acids, fiber, pectins, and vitamin C. These substances are found in oranges, black currants, apricots, grapefruits, kiwi, raspberries, and lemons.

3. Fish and seafood. These products will help maintain skin elasticity. In particular, if you eat salmon, sardines, herring, and mackerel, you can get rid of fine wrinkles.

White and redfish are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A and D. These substances reduce inflammation and improve blood circulation.

