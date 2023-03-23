What a pet can tell about the owner's character

The choice of a pet can say a lot about the character of its owner. Each type of animal has its own characteristics that are inherent in its owner. It is not for nothing that pets are said to resemble their owners. In this article, we will look at several examples of what the choice of a pet says about its owner.

Dogs are loyal, loving, and clean animals, so their owners are usually characterized by such qualities as loyalty, love of order, and due respect for others. Choosing a large, active breed indicates energy and self-confidence while choosing a smaller breed shows the ability to take care of small details and the ability to be attentive and patient.

Cats are independent, artistic, and often mysterious animals. Their owners tend to have an independent personality, like solitude but also want to receive attention. Choosing a breed that likes to play and move around can indicate an energetic and rather unpredictable personalities while choosing a less active breed indicates calmness, prudence, and the ability to enjoy the moment.

Parrots are animals that love to communicate with their owners and learn new words and phrases. Parrot owners are usually goal-oriented, eager to learn and develop their abilities. Choosing a parrot breed that has many colors and loves to play indicates an entrepreneurial and creative personality.

Hamsters or guinea pigs are more prone to care and attention to detail. They may have high standards for cleanliness and order in their home and be very organized.

Fish or turtles may be more calm and more reserved. They may seek peace and harmony in their home and prefer a quiet lifestyle.

Rodents such as rats or squirrels may have high energy levels and be more active. They can be very responsible and strive to maintain relationships with friends and family.

Exotic animals such as lizards or snakes may be more independent and innovative. They may seek challenges and new experiences in their lives.

Animals that require a lot of care and attention, such as some species of insects or rodents, may have a high level of loyalty and care. They may be more focused on helping others and love to be helpful.

