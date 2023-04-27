What to add to the water when cooking chickpeas to speed up the process

Chickpea is a popular crop that has recently appeared in Ukraine, although it has been grown in the Middle East for thousands of years. Chickpeas have a nutty flavor, are rich in vitamins, minerals, protein and fiber, and can replace meat in the diet. Famous chef Yevhen Klopotenko shared his tips for cooking chickpeas.

This product is used to make curries, falafel, cutlets, baked in a honey crust, added to salads, soups, stews, and to make hummus and shakshouka. Chickpeas are harmoniously combined with meat, fish, vegetables and even soft cream cheese, which allows you to experiment in cooking.

What are the benefits of chickpeas?

In addition to the fact that chickpeas can be used to make many delicious dishes, this product is very healthy. For example, 100 grams of chickpeas contain 380 kilocalories, but they are satiating and provide a long-lasting feeling of fullness thanks to their protein and fiber. Chickpeas help control appetite, so they can be included in the diet for weight control.

A quick summer salad can be prepared by mixing boiled chickpeas with chopped radish, fresh cucumber, avocado and feta cheese. The dressing can be made from apple cider vinegar, olive oil and honey, and pumpkin seeds can be added. Chickpeas can be used as a delicious snack, for example, instead of nuts.

Chickpeas have a low glycemic index, which helps control blood sugar levels. Its carbohydrates are absorbed slowly, so blood sugar rises gradually, not suddenly. This makes it suitable for those with type 2 diabetes. Chickpeas are useful for the prevention of gastrointestinal problems, namely irritable bowel syndrome and colon cancer.

The thing is that the fiber is mostly soluble - it mixes with water and forms a gel-like substance that helps prevent the growth of bacteria.

How to cook chickpeas quickly

To prepare chickpeas quickly, you need to soak them for 8-12 hours in cold water, and rinse them well beforehand. Adding a few pinches of salt and baking soda to the water can speed up the cooking process, but sugar will increase the cooking time.

Drain the water in which the chickpeas were soaked. To speed up the cooking process, baking soda can be added directly during the cooking of chickpeas - a couple of pinches, but no more. Soda can give the product a salty and soapy flavor. Do not overdo it, as it destroys B vitamins.

After soaking, pour cold water over the chickpeas, wait for the water to boil, reduce the heat and cook for an hour. Foam will appear on top, which must be removed. It is very important to put a bowl of chickpeas in the refrigerator so that they do not spoil at room temperature, especially in the hot season. If you want to shorten the soaking time, you can cover the chickpeas with cold water, put them on high heat and cook for 4-5 minutes, then remove from heat and leave for 60 minutes.

Of course, chickpeas can be soaked for up to 24 hours, but you should know that the longer the soaking, the fewer nutrients remain in the chickpeas. In addition, chickpeas that have been soaked for 24 hours will be hard on the inside and fall apart on the outside when cooked, because long soaking will change the texture of the vegetable protein. Chickpeas that have been soaked for 24 hours are best used for baking.

If you soak for more than 8 hours, you need to change the water 2 times. Another way that our grandmothers and mothers know about is to cook chickpeas in a pressure cooker. It is better to stir the chickpeas with a wooden spoon so that they remain intact.

Another way to cook chickpeas is in a slow cooker. Put the chickpeas in a bowl after soaking, cover with cold water and cook in the "Stew" mode for 1.5 hours. By the way, chickpea water is a delicious broth that can be used to make borscht. If you cooked a lot of chickpeas, you can freeze them, but first drain them of excess moisture with a paper towel. You can also make classic hummus.

