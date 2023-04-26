What to add to water with roses to make them last longer: 3 tips

Roses are a favorite floral choice for many women. However, like any plant, they need care to stay fresh and beautiful for a long time. Luckily, there are several affordable and inexpensive products that can help you extend the life of your roses. With these three products, you will see your roses bloom and delight you for at least a week.

Here are three top secrets to help you extend the life of your roses:

Sugar. To make your roses last longer, add one tablespoon of sugar and one tablespoon of vinegar to one liter of water. It is worth remembering that the flower petals should not touch this water, so if they are on the stems, they need to be cut off. If you follow these tips, your roses will last a very long time; Domestication. To make roses last longer, use domestic. This product contains chlorine, which will prolong the life of your flowers. However, do not forget to change the water daily and trim the stems. It is very important that they are inclined; Aspirin. Every flower is stressed after being pruned. If you want your roses not to wilt the next day, add an aspirin tablet to the water. It has antiseptic properties and nourishes the plant. Important: there should be five aspirin tablets per liter of water.

