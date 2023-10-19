What to add into the washing machine, so that on things there were no powder streaks: tips from the hostesses

Unfortunately, many housewives face the problem of stains from washing powder on their clothes after washing. This annoyance probably occurs because the laundry is not rinsed out properly, reports Ukr.media.

Using the extra rinse cycle does not always help to solve this problem.

But there is a very simple way to resolve this situation: add regular salt during the wash. This can be done by adding salt to the compartment designated for conditioner. Usually you don't need a large amount of salt, one teaspoon without a slide is usually enough.

Using this laundry detergent can solve two problems at the same time: your clothes will remain bright, and the traces of powder will disappear.

