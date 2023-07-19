Not all housewives can boast of a fluffy charlotte. The pastries can often turn out to be stiff and flat.

However, experienced housewives have their own secrets to making charlotte fluffy. And it's not just the baking powder.

To make a classic charlotte, you need:

sugar - 150 g

flour - 170 g

eggs - 3 pcs;

apples - 400 g.

First, beat the eggs with sugar until fluffy. After that, you can gradually add flour and mix gently with a spatula.

Add a teaspoon of baking powder while adding the flour. However, to achieve maximum fluffiness, it is worth pouring starch on the bottom of the baking dish.

This ingredient will remove excess moisture, making the charlotte light and fluffy. Put the chopped apples on top of the starch, pour the batter over it and bake for 30 minutes at 180 degrees.

