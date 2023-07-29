Every woman wants her hair to be healthy, strong and shiny. That's why girls start looking for various care products that can give their hair extra beauty and health. The trend of adding natural ingredients to regular shampoo has become increasingly popular recently.

UAportal will tell you what you can add to your shampoo to make your hair healthier and grow faster.

One of the key ingredients is sea salt. If earlier it was used mainly for culinary purposes, now it has become a popular ingredient for hair care. Sea salt, when used regularly, can prevent dandruff and regulate sebum production. It is completely safe to use and can help your hair become healthier and more well-groomed. In addition, it can accelerate hair growth,

Another unexpected but very effective ingredient is activated charcoal. Charcoal skillfully cleanses the scalp and is especially useful for women with oily hair. Activated charcoal can improve the overall condition and health of the hair.

Essential oils are a natural supplement that is beneficial for hair. A few drops of any essential oil will give your hair a pleasant scent, shine and healthy appearance. Some essential oils also have antibacterial properties, which have additional benefits for the scalp.

You can also add a little fatty oil to your shampoo, especially argan and coconut oils. These oils will help to further moisturize your hair. Thus, this will make them healthier and softer to the touch.

