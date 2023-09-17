What to add to cheap coffee to make it aromatic: tips

Cheap coffee tastes different from expensive and high-quality coffee. However, you shouldn't give up on more budget options, because such a product can sparkle with new colors if you try to apply some tricks.

UAportal will tell you what to add to coffee to make it taste better. In particular, you will need what you have in your kitchen, namely:

Orange or lemon zest

Lemon or orange zest will make a cheap drink rich, deep, and incredibly flavorful.

Salt

To achieve the maximum effect, it is better to take sea or pink salt of medium grinding. Just a few grains will be enough. Salt neutralizes unpleasant flavors.

Cinnamon

If you like flavored pastries, you won't mind using cinnamon. The spice helps to make coffee incredibly tasty.

To make flavored coffee from cheap ground coffee, you can add:

1/2 teaspoon of orange or lemon zest;

1/4 teaspoon of sea or pink salt;

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon.

These ingredients can be added to coffee either in dry or instant form. In the second case, they can be added to a cup with the finished drink.

These tips will help you make cheap coffee flavorful and delicious. Using zest, salt, or cinnamon will add a new charm to the drink and make it richer and more refined.

