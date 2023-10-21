What to add to sauerkraut to make it taste unique

Sauerkraut is known for its usefulness and excellent taste, which allows you to diversify the fall and winter menu. But you can further emphasize its taste and make it more interesting and spicy.

Usually during sauerkraut, carrots are added to it, since these two vegetables combine perfectly. How you can create a variety of vegetables with cabbage, writes the site "On Retirement".

But if you want to expand the usual flavor, we offer you some unconventional options:

Apples - will add juiciness and flavor to the cabbage. It is recommended to choose low-sweet and dense varieties, such as Golden, Renet Simirenko and others. Grapes - will make the appetizer unforgettable and give it an exquisite sweetness. Beets - will decorate the cabbage with a bright color and give flavor. Radish will make the appetizer savory and even more useful by chopping it on a coarse grater. Chili peppers or jalapenos - will saturate the dish with spice and warm it up in cold time. Ginger - will give cabbage an oriental flavor and increase appetite.

You can safely experiment and enjoy incredible flavor combinations. In addition, this will lead to an enrichment of the beneficial properties of this popular appetizer, which is always important.

Recall, earlier we wrote about how to properly preserve sorrel for green borscht. And we also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for broken cucumbers.

